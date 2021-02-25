Negligence or Corruption: Faisalabad Becomes A City of Encroachments

FAISALABAD

Sana Rauf

The citizen of Faisalabad is facing serious encroachment issue in the central markets of the city. Reportedly, the land used for pedestrians and parking of vehicles has been encroached by some influential personalities. The authorities of local body departments are neglecting the issue and public is facing serious issue in markets.

Observingly, the Parking sites as well as the pedestrian lanes around markets, commercial centers and bazars had been encroached by some influential personalities and they are surpassing the citizen rights to be trekked from these central commercial centers of the region.

Reportedly, the central commercial market of the area, Katchery bazar had been facing serious issue of encroached shop counters by mobile sellers. In a short area, there are 700 mobile counters, and they are set in the pedestrian lane. Due to these encroached mobile counters, the populace has to face difficulties moving the bazar.

The district administration and local bodies’ authorities is neglecting the issue from months and failed to remove the encroachments from pedestrian lane as well as parking sites of the city.